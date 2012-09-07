FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama: data shows jobs market performance "not good enough"
#Business News
September 7, 2012 / 5:28 PM / in 5 years

Obama: data shows jobs market performance "not good enough"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Friday the labor market is not hiring workers fast enough, following the release of a government report that showed weaker-than-expected employment figures.

The economy added 96,000 jobs in August, the Labor Department said on Friday, well below expectations.

“But that’s not good enough. We know it’s not good enough. We need to create more jobs faster. We need to fill the hole left by this recession faster,” Obama said during a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Vicki Allen

