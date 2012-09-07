Obama: data shows jobs market performance "not good enough"

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Friday the labor market is not hiring workers fast enough, following the release of a government report that showed weaker-than-expected employment figures.

The economy added 96,000 jobs in August, the Labor Department said on Friday, well below expectations.

“But that’s not good enough. We know it’s not good enough. We need to create more jobs faster. We need to fill the hole left by this recession faster,” Obama said during a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.