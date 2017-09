A man wears a t-shirt with a portrait of U.S. President Barack Obama outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital where former South African President Nelson Mandela is being treated in Pretoria June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle met with family members of ailing former South African leader Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The meeting took place at the Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory at the Nelson Mandela Foundation.