U.S. President Barack Obama looks down during a joint news conference with South Africa's President Jacob Zuma at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama met with family members of ailing former South African leader Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The meeting took place at the Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory at the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

(White House clarifies that Michelle Obama was not present for meeting)