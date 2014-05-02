FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Merkel: we are ready for sectoral sanctions on Russia
#World News
May 2, 2014 / 4:42 PM / 3 years ago

Germany's Merkel: we are ready for sectoral sanctions on Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday “we are ready and prepared” to impose sectoral sanctions on Russia.

Merkel, appearing at the White House with President Barack Obama, said European Union heads of state and government are prepared to meet about Ukraine at any time if necessary.

“There is a broad range of possibilities that are being prepared for in the European Union,” she said. “We will move to a third stage of sanctions. I will underline this is not necessarily what we want.”

