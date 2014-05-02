Merkel says difficulties remain over surveillance as Obama pledges 'cyber-dialogue'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday said remain over surveillance even as U.S. President Barack Obama pledged to have ‘cyber-dialogue’ on the issue to address gaps between the two countries over data monitoring and intelligence gathering.

“We have a few difficulties yet to overcome,” Merkel said in a joint news conference with Obama at the White House.

Obama also said the United States does not have a blanket “no spy” agreement with any country and that it is not accurate to say the United States offered and withdrew a “no spy” agreement with Germany.