Obama meets with Mormon church leaders during Utah visit

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets with Mormon leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including President Dieter Uchtdorf (L), Elder Tom Perry (2nd L), Elder Todd Christofferson (3rd L, back to camera) and President Henry Eyring (2nd R), at Obama's hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

SALT LAKE CITY (Reuters) - President Barack Obama met with top leaders of the Mormon church shortly after arriving in Utah on Thursday to discuss immigration reform and other issues, his spokesman said.

Obama is spending the night in Utah, home of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, during a short domestic trip to highlight economic issues that included an earlier stop in Kentucky.

“The president is pleased to meet with top LDS leaders as so many presidents before him have done,” White House spokesman Eric Schultz said in a statement.

“The leaders will discuss the need to forge more common ground across differences and to promote service to our neighbors, both in our own country and around the world.”

This is Obama’s first trip to Utah as U.S. president.

Church leaders who were at the meeting included President Henry Eyring, President Dieter Uchtdorf, Elder Tom Perry and Elder Todd Christofferson, the White House said.