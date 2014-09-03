FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says all NATO members need to do fair share of defense spending
September 3, 2014 / 9:33 AM / 3 years ago

Obama says all NATO members need to do fair share of defense spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama gestures during a joint news conference with his Estonian counterpart Toomas Hendrik Ilves, at the Bank of Estonia in Tallinn September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

TALLINN (Reuters) - European members of NATO need to do their fair share of defense spending to bolster the alliance, U.S. President Obama told a news conference in Tallinn on Wednesday, a day before the start of a NATO summit.

Obama said the United States has already bolstered its military activities in the Baltics -- three former Soviet republics now part of NATO and the EU -- and it was continuously rotating both personnel and aircraft through the region.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, David Mardiste and Steve Holland, editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
