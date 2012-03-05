Obama to hold news conference on Tuesday: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will hold a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, the White House said on Monday.

The event, giving Democrat Obama a chance to defend his agenda and push back against critics, will grab media attention as his Republican rivals compete in “Super Tuesday,” the biggest day yet in the race for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination.

Obama has been staging appearances that coincide with important events in the Republican primary election calendar.

Last week, he addressed members of the United Auto Workers in Washington as Mitt Romney, frontrunner to win the right to face him in the November 6 election, campaigned in Michigan in a primary in which he beat rival Rick Santorum.

The White House said the news conference would be held around 1 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Tuesday. The White House dismissed the suggestion that the event had been timed to distract attention away from Super Tuesday, noting instead that it had been a while since the president had held one, and Tuesday was the day that made sense.