FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama's niece threatened before college basketball game: USA Today
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 24, 2015 / 12:35 AM / 2 years ago

Obama's niece threatened before college basketball game: USA Today

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 23, 2015; College Park, MD, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Leslie Robinson (center) reacts to a play on the court against the Maryland Terrapins during the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A phone message threatening President Barack Obama’s niece, a player on the Princeton basketball team, prompted authorities to increase security at Monday night’s NCAA women’s tournament game between the Ivy League school and Maryland, USA Today reported.

An eight-minute voicemail was received at the University of Maryland athletic department offices on Monday afternoon in which a woman said a man was driving on the College Park, Maryland, campus with a Glock handgun in his possession, the newspaper reported, citing a person with knowledge of the threat.

The caller linked the man’s appearance on campus to the game and Leslie Robinson, a freshman forward at Princeton and the daughter of Michelle Obama’s brother, USA Today said.

Robinson was not told of the threat, but Princeton coach Courtney Banghart was aware of it, the paper said.

University of Maryland police had no immediate comment.

In addition to normal game security, undercover security officers were near the Princeton bench. Secret Service officers also were in the arena due to the presence of Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, USA Today reported.

Obama attended Saturday’s first-round game between Princeton and Wisconsin-Green Bay but was not at Monday night’s game.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.