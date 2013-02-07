FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brennan says didn't try to stop waterboarding, objected privately
February 7, 2013 / 8:45 PM / 5 years ago

Brennan says didn't try to stop waterboarding, objected privately

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - John Brennan, U.S. President Barack Obama’s nominee for CIA director, said at his confirmation hearing on Thursday that he had not tried to stop harsh interrogation techniques such as waterboarding when he was at the spy agency earlier in his career, but had objected to them privately.

“I did not take steps to stop the CIA’s use of those techniques. I was not in the chain of command of that program,” Brennan said. “I had expressed my personal objections and views to some agency colleagues about ... waterboarding, nudity and others ... but I did not try to stop it, because it was something that was being done in a different part of the agency under the authority of others, and it was something that was directed by the administration at the time.”

Reporting By Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by David Brunnstrom

