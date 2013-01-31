FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hagel assures on Iran, Israel in Senate confirmation hearing
January 31, 2013 / 3:21 PM / in 5 years

Hagel assures on Iran, Israel in Senate confirmation hearing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Chuck Hagel said he backed the U.S. policy of preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon as he testified on Thursday before a skeptical Senate panel considering his nomination to be President Barack Obama’s next secretary of defense.

Hagel, a former Republican senator and decorated Vietnam veteran, broadly defended his record on national security issues after a public campaign against his nomination by critics seeking to portray him as soft on Iran and anti-Israel.

“No one individual vote, quote, or statement defines me, my beliefs, or my record,” Hagel told the lawmakers in prepared remarks. “My overall worldview has never changed: that America has and must maintain the strongest military in the world.”

Reporting by Phil Stewart and David Alexander

