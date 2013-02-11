Senate leader sees quick end to debate on Hagel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Monday he hoped to finish debate on confirming Chuck Hagel as President Barack Obama’s next defense secretary by Thursday.

The Senate Armed Services Committee, which must approve Hagel’s nomination before it goes to the full Senate for a vote, plans to vote on the former Nebraska senator on Tuesday.

With Democrats controlling majorities in both the committee and the full Senate, Hagel’s confirmation is expected despite bitter objections from some Republicans.