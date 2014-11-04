FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No talks set for Obama, Putin in Asia but informal discussions likely: U.S. official
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 4, 2014 / 8:28 PM / 3 years ago

No talks set for Obama, Putin in Asia but informal discussions likely: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama has no plans for formal face-to-face talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Asia-Pacific or G20 summits next week but they are expected to have an informal conversation on the sidelines, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday.

Obama and Putin, who have been at odds over Russia’s role in the Ukraine crisis and its backing for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, will both be attending an Asia-Pacific summit in Beijing and the G20 meeting in Brisbane.

The official, briefing reporters ahead of Obama’s trip, said an official bilateral meeting between Obama and Putin was not anticipated. While there is no certainty that they will meet on the margins, the official said there was a good chance they would find time to talk informally at the APEC gathering.

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Jim Loney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.