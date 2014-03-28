FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi rights abuses did not come up in Obama-Abdullah talks: US
#World News
March 28, 2014 / 8:08 PM / 3 years ago

Saudi rights abuses did not come up in Obama-Abdullah talks: US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia were not raised in talks between U.S. President Barack Obama and King Abdullah on Friday, a U.S. official said.

“Today, given the extent of time they spent on Iran and Syria, they didn’t get to a number of issues, and it wasn’t just human rights,” the official said. The official added that Obama on Saturday would present a State Department Woman of Courage Award to a Saudi woman fighting domestic violence.

Reporting by Jeff Mason, Steve Holland, Lesley Wroughton, Editing by William Maclean

