Saudi rights abuses did not come up in Obama-Abdullah talks: US

RIYADH (Reuters) - Human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia were not raised in talks between U.S. President Barack Obama and King Abdullah on Friday, a U.S. official said.

“Today, given the extent of time they spent on Iran and Syria, they didn’t get to a number of issues, and it wasn’t just human rights,” the official said. The official added that Obama on Saturday would present a State Department Woman of Courage Award to a Saudi woman fighting domestic violence.