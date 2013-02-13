FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. to lead global response to North Korea threat - Obama
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 13, 2013 / 2:26 AM / in 5 years

U.S. to lead global response to North Korea threat - Obama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Tuesday said the United States would strengthen its missile defense and help the world respond to the threat posed by North Korea, which defied the international community by conducting its third nuclear test.

In a State of the Union address that focused mainly on the domestic economy, Obama touched on some of his top foreign policy goals. He said the United States would bring 34,000 U.S. troops home next year as the war in Afghanistan wraps up, and said he wanted to work with Russia to reduce global nuclear stockpiles.

Obama also acknowledged concerns about his administration’s counterterrorism strategy and said he would work with Congress to improve transparency of “our targeting, detention and prosecution of terrorists,” and ensure it is consistent with U.S. law.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.