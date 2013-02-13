U.S. to lead global response to North Korea threat - Obama

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Tuesday said the United States would strengthen its missile defense and help the world respond to the threat posed by North Korea, which defied the international community by conducting its third nuclear test.

In a State of the Union address that focused mainly on the domestic economy, Obama touched on some of his top foreign policy goals. He said the United States would bring 34,000 U.S. troops home next year as the war in Afghanistan wraps up, and said he wanted to work with Russia to reduce global nuclear stockpiles.

Obama also acknowledged concerns about his administration’s counterterrorism strategy and said he would work with Congress to improve transparency of “our targeting, detention and prosecution of terrorists,” and ensure it is consistent with U.S. law.