Senior Obama aide DeParle leaving White House: source
January 12, 2013 / 12:00 AM / 5 years ago

Senior Obama aide DeParle leaving White House: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama (L) introduces Kathleen Sebelius (C) as his nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services and Nancy-Ann DeParle as his Director of the White House Office for Health Reform in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nancy-Anne DeParle, a top aide to President Barack Obama, is leaving the White House, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday, marking the latest departure of a woman from a senior post in the administration.

DeParle, 56, a White House deputy chief of staff, was Obama’s point person on his signature healthcare overhaul in 2010. She was also a healthcare adviser to former President Bill Clinton and headed the agency that administers Medicare and Medicaid from 1997-2000.

DeParle’s departure is for personal reasons after nearly four years at the White House. She will leave after Obama’s second inauguration this month, The New York Times reported.

DeParle will be a guest scholar at the Brookings Institution, the think tank’s president, Strobe Talbott, said in a message on Twitter.

Obama has come under fire for a scarcity of women among his latest choices for his second-term Cabinet. Labor Secretary Hilda Solis announced her resignation earlier this week.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Doina Chiacu

