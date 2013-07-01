FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to meet George W. Bush in Tanzania on Tuesday
#World News
July 1, 2013 / 12:48 PM / in 4 years

Obama to meet George W. Bush in Tanzania on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama walks with Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete during an official arrival ceremony at Julius Nyerere Airport in Dar es Salaam July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet his predecessor, former Republican President George W. Bush, on Tuesday during a wreath-laying ceremony for the victims of the U.S. Embassy bombing here in 1998.

“They will be marking the tragic loss of life at the U.S. embassy in Tanzania, meeting with some of the embassy staff there,” U.S. deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes told reporters on Air Force One.

Obama, a Democrat, has been compared unfavorably to Bush when it comes to his administration’s engagement with Africa. Obama has sought to show his commitment to the continent during his three-country tour that also included Senegal and South Africa.

Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Writing by Jeff Mason; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
