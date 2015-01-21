Treasury's Lew says confident tax reform can get bipartisan support

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Wednesday said recent talks with Republicans made him confident a business tax reform plan can make it through Congress.

Lew said he felt Republicans were open to a broad debate on business reform and put the chances of passage at “better than 50-50.”

He also said that he felt a global growth slowdown and the difficulties in the euro area were not expected to cause serious trouble for the U.S.

“The discussion now is do you lose a few tenths of a point, not do you see the U.S. slip in a dramatic way,” Lew said.