Obama to test wilderness skills on Bear Grylls TV show
August 31, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Obama to test wilderness skills on Bear Grylls TV show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he leaves after welcoming the WNBA Champions Phoenix Mercury to the East Room of the White House in Washington, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

NEW YORK (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will test his wilderness survival skills with an appearance on the television show “Running Wild” in an Alaska adventure that will air later this year, the network NBC said on Monday.

Obama will be the first U.S. president to appear on the show, in which British outdoor adventurer Bear Grylls takes celebrities through grueling treks in remote forests and mountains.

NBC made the announcement on the same day Obama began a three-day visit to Alaska that is focused on climate change. The network said Obama and Grylls would meet to observe the effects of climate change on the area.

The show will be taped and will air on NBC later this year, the network said.

Actors including Ben Stiller, Kate Winslet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson are among those who have joined Grylls, a former soldier with the British Special Forces (SAS), on one-on-one expeditions that test their mental and physical endurance skills.

Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Emily Stephenson

