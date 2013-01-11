FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to wait for troop recommendations for Afghanistan
#World News
January 11, 2013

Obama to wait for troop recommendations for Afghanistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Friday he would wait for recommendations from U.S. military commanders in coming weeks before making decisions on whether to accelerate U.S. troop drawdowns in Afghanistan.

Obama, standing next to Afghan President Hamid Karzai at a news conference, said what a transition to a more supporting role in Afghanistan in the spring would mean for a reduction in U.S. forces “isn’t yet fully determined.”

Reporting By White House team; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
