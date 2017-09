U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he walks with first lady Michelle Obama (R) and their daughters Malia (L) and Sasha on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

(Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Thursday he plans to remain in Washington after his term in office ends in January so that his youngest daughter can finish high school, USA Today reported.

“We’re going to have to stay a couple of years so Sasha can finish. Transferring someone in the middle of high school - tough,” he said while eating lunch at a Milwaukee restaurant, USA Today reported.