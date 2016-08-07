FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Bentley, former Congresswoman from Maryland, dies at 92
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
August 7, 2016 / 2:03 PM / a year ago

Bentley, former Congresswoman from Maryland, dies at 92

Jon Herskovitz

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Helen Delich Bentley, a former journalist and a U.S. Republican congresswoman from Maryland who gained global attention by smashing Japanese goods to protest Tokyo's trade policies, died over the weekend at the age of 92, officials said.

Bentley upset a longtime Democratic congressman to win a U.S. House of Representatives seat in 1984, a year in which Ronald Reagan's landslide victory in the presidential race helped bring several new faces from the party to Congress.

The five-term congresswoman was a staunch advocate for the port of Baltimore and the state's maritime industry.

After reports that Japanese company Toshiba had sold technology to the Soviet Union to help their submarines sail more quietly, she led other members of Congress who used a sledgehammer to smash Japanese-made goods on the Capitol steps. The event came as tensions were running high with Tokyo over a widening U.S. trade deficit with the country.

She left Congress to run for governor of Maryland but lost in the party's primary.

"Congresswoman Bentley worked with tenacity, energy, and passion on behalf of her constituents, making her a rare breed in politics and a role model to public servants across Maryland," current Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, wrote in a Facebook post.

Bentley was born in 1923 in Nevada and her parents were immigrants from Yugoslavia. After earning a bachelor's degree in journalism, she found a job with the Baltimore Sun, beginning a three-decade long relationship with the newspaper in which she wrote ground-breaking stories on the maritime industry and labor, according to her congressional biography.

She died on Saturday at her home in Timonium, a Baltimore suburb, the Baltimore Sun reported, adding Bentley had been diagnosed with brain cancer.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.