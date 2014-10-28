FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'House of Cards' actress Elizabeth Norment dies at age 61
October 28, 2014 / 8:51 PM / 3 years ago

'House of Cards' actress Elizabeth Norment dies at age 61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Elizabeth Norment, the American actress best known for her role on the Netflix political series “House of Cards,” has died at the age of 61.

The actress passed away on Oct. 13 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, according to media reports. No other details were available.

“Everyone at ‘House of Cards’ is deeply saddened by Elizabeth’s passing. She was a talented actress, a warm soul and a good friend to us all,” Beau Willimon, the creator of the show, said in a statement.

Norment played Nancy Kaufberger, the loyal secretary of Kevin Spacey’s character, in the Emmy-winning, online streaming series about a ruthless South Carolina politician.

Norment had appeared in many television series, including “Blue Bloods,” “Law and Order” and “ER,” as well as films such as “Runaway” and “The Woman in Red.”

The actress was born in Washington, D.C., and studied at Yale University.

Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Leslie Adler

