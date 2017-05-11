FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
OCBC says will buy NAB's mortgage portfolio in Singapore, Hong Kong
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 11, 2017 / 4:28 AM / 3 months ago

OCBC says will buy NAB's mortgage portfolio in Singapore, Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People pass an OCBC Bank office in Singapore April 18, 2017.Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's Overseas-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC.SI) said on Thursday it will acquire National Australia Bank's (NAB.AX) private wealth business in Singapore and Hong Kong, increasing its mortgage portfolio by around 4 percent.

The city-state's second-biggest lender didn't disclose the size of the deal, only saying the amount would be around the book value of the business at the time of completion. The deal will add 11,000 customers and $1.7 billion worth of business to OCBC's mortgage portfolio.

Singapore banks have been expanding their wealth management operations in recent years, chipping away at market shares of global players, as they struggle with their exposure to the stressed oil and gas services sector.

National Australia Bank was not immediately available for comment.

    "(NAB's) broader strategy is to focus on Australia and New Zealand - it doesn't surprise me they're selling off in Singapore and Hong Kong," Morningstar analyst David Ellis said.

    NAB last year announced a management shake-up and a renewed focus on local businesses.

    It spun off its struggling UK operations and withdrew from underperforming businesses in the United States. It also sold 80 percent of its life insurance business to Japan's Nippon Life for A$2.4 billion last October.

Other Australian banks have also retreated from their overseas businesses.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ.AX) last year agreed to sell its wealth and retail businesses in five Asian markets to Singapore's biggest lender, DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSM.SI), for around S$110 million.

Reporting by Miyoung Kim in SINGAPORE and Tom Westbrook in SYDNEY; Editing by Randy Fabi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.