FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OCBC in talks with Thai tycoon to sell United Engineers stake: sources
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 21, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

OCBC in talks with Thai tycoon to sell United Engineers stake: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A security guard walks under a logo of Overseas-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OCBC) at the company's headquarters in Singapore February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC.SI), Singapore’s second-biggest lender, is in talks with a group linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi to sell its stake in property firm United Engineers Ltd (UTES.SI), two people familiar with the talks said.

OCBC and its linked companies have a nearly 36 percent deemed interest in United Engineers, according to its 2013 annual report.

If the talks succeed, the Charoen-linked group will have to make a takeover bid for United Engineers, which has a market value of $1.2 billion.

The sources declined to be identified because the deal is not public. OCBC declined to comment, while United Engineers did not provide an immediate response.

Charoen-linked companies could not be immediately reached for comment.

Bloomberg reported the news of talks between OCBC and Charoen earlier.

United Engineers’ shares were up 7.42 percent at S$2.46 before being halted on Thursday.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Rujun Shen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.