U.S. SEC approves clearinghouse OCC's new capital plan

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved options clearinghouse OCC’s plan to boost shareholders’ equity to $247 million from $25 million at end 2013, OCC said on Friday.

Under the plan, stockholder exchanges have also committed to providing up to $117 million in replenishment capital in the event of unexpected losses, OCC said in a statement.

Chicago-based OCC, formerly known as the Options Clearing Corp, processes trades for all 12 U.S. options exchanges including the CBOE Holdings Inc’s (CBOE.O) Chicago Board Options Exchange, the largest U.S. stock-options market.