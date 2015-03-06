FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. SEC approves clearinghouse OCC's new capital plan
March 6, 2015 / 8:55 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. SEC approves clearinghouse OCC's new capital plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved options clearinghouse OCC’s plan to boost shareholders’ equity to $247 million from $25 million at end 2013, OCC said on Friday.

Under the plan, stockholder exchanges have also committed to providing up to $117 million in replenishment capital in the event of unexpected losses, OCC said in a statement.

Chicago-based OCC, formerly known as the Options Clearing Corp, processes trades for all 12 U.S. options exchanges including the CBOE Holdings Inc’s (CBOE.O) Chicago Board Options Exchange, the largest U.S. stock-options market.

Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Alan Crosby

