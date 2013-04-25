FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Occidental Petroleum profit tops estimates
April 25, 2013 / 12:16 PM / in 4 years

Occidental Petroleum profit tops estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N), the fourth-largest U.S. oil company, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it absorbed the impact of low U.S. natural gas prices and cut costs.

Occidental reported a first-quarter net profit of $1.36 billion, or $1.68 per share, compared with $1.56 billion, or $1.92 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.69 per share, topping analysts’ average estimate of $1.54 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 6 percent to $5.87 billion.

(Corrects first-quarter EPS to $1.68 from $1.69 in paragraph 2.)

Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco and Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

