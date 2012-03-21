New York police eject Occupy protesters, arrest six

Occupy Wall Street protestors react as they are told to remove banners and signs from an area of Union Square Park in New York by police March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - More than 100 protesters from the reawakened Occupy Wall Street movement were ejected from Union Square Park early Wednesday after a standoff with police resulted in six arrests.

Police took the unusual step of closing the park just north of Greenwich Village a short time after midnight, ordering the crowd out, said a spokesman for the New York City Police Department.

“They were warned to leave the park due to it being closed,” said a police spokesman. He added that no police or protesters were injured in Wednesday’s action.

Witnesses said there were more than 100 protesters, but police declined to give a crowd estimate.

One person, Paul Schoechert, who refused to leave the park was arrested at 12:20 a.m. for disorderly conduct and violating a local law on park closure.

New York City Police keep watch as Occupy Wall Street protesters gather in New York's Union Square Park, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The crowd continued to mill around the area and before dawn five other men were arrested for blocking pedestrian traffic, police said. Charges against them range from obstruction of justice to resisting arrest.

They were identified as Yonatan Miller of Brooklyn, Dylan Novak of New Jersey, Devin Balkind of New York, Edward Hall of New York and Edward Mortimer of Maine, police said.

Slideshow (2 Images)

After months of dormancy, the Occupy movement gathered last weekend to mark the six months since its founding in lower Manhattan’s Zuccotti Park to decry economic inequality, and the celebration resulted in 76 arrests, police said.

Separately on Wednesday, police released a surveillance video showing Occupy Wall Street demonstrators on March 14 dragging large containers of human urine and feces to an open-air plaza in downtown Manhattan and pouring it down the stairs.

A few minutes later on the same evening, one of the demonstrators poured human waste inside a vestibule of a Chase bank cash machine, also in the city’s financial district, police said.

Using information from a witness and a license plate number, police said they have charged Jordan Amos, 25, of Philadelphia, with unlawful possession of noxious matter.