Och-Ziff shares tumble as bribery probe spooks investors

BOSTON (Reuters) - Och-Ziff Capital Management (OZM.N) shares dropped 24 percent to a record low on Tuesday on the possibility that the U.S. hedge fund would have to plead guilty to bribing government officials in Africa.

The U.S. Justice Department is pushing for the largest publicly traded U.S hedge fund to plead guilty, a rare admission for a major financial institution, after a multiyear investigation into international bribery, a person familiar with the matter said.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the settlement talks and said U.S. regulators were seeking a fine of as much as $400 million from Och-Ziff, based on what they believe are profits from the alleged bribery.

The source said a fine of $100 million to $400 million was under discussion.

Och-Ziff declined to comment, as did the Justice Department and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which is pursuing a civil case against the firm.

The allegations revolve around whether Och-Ziff bribed Libyan government officials to win an investment mandate from the country’s sovereign wealth fund and whether loans it made funded illegal payments to the government in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the firm invested in natural resources.

PLUNGING STOCK PRICE

Och-Ziff shares were down 13 percent on Tuesday at $3.30 after hitting an all-time low of $2.90 earlier in the session. They had fallen about 70 percent in the 12 months ended on Monday as uncertainty over the probe, a decline in assets and a weak performance had damaged sentiment.

The stock is the year’s worst performer in the Thomson Reuters United States Investment Management and Fund Operator Index .TRXFLDUSPINVM.

The potential fine and the specter of a guilty plea have further unnerved Och-Ziff’s institutional investors, including pension funds and endowment funds. They had flocked to the firm, attracted by its steady investment style, boosting its assets under management to $42 billion. Assets have stayed largely unchanged since the firm said it was being probed.

With the possibility of a criminal plea, some investors are consulting lawyers to see how difficult it would be to withdraw their money.

Others said they were monitoring developments.

“While there have been no inquiries by our participants regarding this issue, we are keeping abreast of any developments,” said John Kuczwanski, a spokesman for Florida’s State Board of Administration.

Angeles Investment Advisors Chief Investment Officer Michael Rosen, who has recommended Och-Ziff to clients, said he would stick with the firm unless there was evidence of a systemic problem there.

“I have found their disclosures to be as forthcoming as possible,” he said.

The probe centers around Michael Cohen, Och-Ziff’s former London-based head of European investing, who was responsible for investments in Libya and other African countries, a second source said. Cohen resigned in March 2013 after 15 years at the firm.

He and Vanja Baros, an analyst who worked for him, each has received a “Wells notice” from the SEC, stating plans for civil enforcement action, and prosecutors have investigated them criminally, the Wall Street Journal reported.

A representative at the London law firm that represents both Cohen and Baros said he could not comment on the matter.

The Journal said Och-Ziff’s lawyers had argued that the potentially illegal behavior was not widely known within the firm and that it should not be held criminally liable.

The lawyers have also asked for a deferred prosecution agreement, in which any charges would be dismissed after a period if the company stays out of trouble, the newspaper reported.

A spike in legal costs from the probe helped drive Och-Ziff to its first ever quarterly loss in February.