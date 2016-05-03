Och-Ziff reports quarterly loss, takes $200 million reserve for probe

BOSTON (Reuters) - Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM.N) reported a first-quarter loss on Tuesday after setting aside $200 million to settle charges that it paid bribes to African officials in return for investments in its alternative asset funds.

The largest publicly traded U.S. hedge fund company’s shares fell 6 percent to $3.76 after news of the unexpected loss and the likelihood that the settlement would exceed $200 million.

Och-Ziff also said clients had pulled out $1.1 billion from the company’s flagship multi-strategy funds during the quarter as they reconsidered their commitment to hedge funds and expressed concerns about the lingering bribery probe.

The company said it would not pay a dividend for the quarter, compared with a year-earlier payout of 22 cents a share.

Och-Ziff posted a distributable loss of $142.5 million, or 27 cents a share, compared with a year-earlier gain of $126.7 million, or 25 cents a share. Distributable results exclude costs from the company’s 2007 initial public offering.

Without the $200 million reserve accrual, the company said it would have had distributable earnings of $57.5 million, or 11 cents a share.

Wall Street analysts had forecast 12 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The U.S. Justice Department is pushing for Och-Ziff to plead guilty in a probe of whether it bribed Libyan government officials to win an investment mandate from the country’s sovereign wealth fund.

The department is also investigating whether loans Och-Ziff made funded illegal payments to the government in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the company invested in natural resources.

Chief Financial Officer Joel Frank told analysts on a call that he could not answer any questions about the probe because the company was negotiating with the U.S. government. He said it was “probable” that the final settlement will exceed the $200 million the company set aside.

Frank said the probe might not be resolved by the end of June, the timeframe he had given previously.

The decline in earnings, excluding the reserve, largely stemmed from lower incentive income and management fees as well as higher operating expenses. Higher legal fees because of the investigation fueled the $16.8 million increase in non-compensation expenses, excluding the reserve, the company said.

Assets under management stood at $43.2 billion at the end of the first quarter, down 11 percent from a year earlier.

Some investors have asked for their money back because of the investigation.

In April a source familiar with the matter said that a fine of $100 million to $400 million was under discussion. Rattled by the probe, investors had sent Och-Ziff shares down 36 percent this year by Monday’s close.

The first-quarter loss follows a drop in fourth-quarter earnings for Och-Ziff.