Och-Ziff posts quarterly loss, sets aside $214 million for probe

BOSTON (Reuters) - Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM.N) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss after the largest publicly traded U.S. hedge fund company set aside $214.3 million to eventually settle bribery charges with the U.S. government.

Chief Financial Officer Joel Frank said the company hoped to end the matter in the near future. Shares of Och-Ziff were up 6 percent at $3.55 in premarket trading.

This marks the second straight quarter that Och-Ziff reserved money to settle charges that it paid African officials in return for investments in its alternative asset funds, raising the total to $414.3 million. The accruals suggest the settlement may be around $400 million.

Och-Ziff's partners are planning to put in up to $500 million to pay for the eventual settlement, signaling their faith in the company's future. The company also said William Barr, a former U.S. attorney general, would join its board on Aug. 9.

Investors, however, are taking a more cautious approach to Och-Ziff both because of the lingering government probe and hedge funds' generally lackluster performance in the last 18 months.

Assets under management stood at $42 billion at the end of the quarter, down 12 percent from a year earlier. By Monday, assets had declined to $39 billion, with the company reporting another $3 billion in outflows.

Och-Ziff again paid no dividend for the quarter.

The distributable loss of $184.3 million, or 35 cents per share, compares with year-earlier earnings of $95.2 million, or 18 cents a share.

Without the reserve accrual, distributable earnings would have been 6 cents a share, just missing the analysts' average estimate of 7 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

During the first half of the year, the company's flagship OZ Master Fund, which invests money for many pension funds and foreign governments, lost 2.1 percent. The average hedge fund made a little money.

Last week, Och-Ziff replaced Joseph Samuels, its head U.S. stocks trader, with Rob Johnson and Elan Luger.

Och-Ziff's credit-oriented strategies were more popular, with investors adding $1.4 billion in new money during the quarter to boost assets to $12.4 billion.

The U.S. Justice Department has been investigating whether Och-Ziff bribed Libyan government officials to win an investment mandate from the country's sovereign wealth fund.

The department is also investigating whether loans Och-Ziff made funded illegal payments to the government in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the company invested in natural resources.