Och-Ziff says bribery probe settlement may cost more than $200 million
May 3, 2016 / 1:06 PM / a year ago

Och-Ziff says bribery probe settlement may cost more than $200 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Och-Ziff Capital Management (OZM.N) said on Tuesday that it may cost more than $200 million to settle a bribery probe with the U.S. government and that negotiations to end the matter may drag into the second half of the year.

The company’s chief financial officer Joel Frank said the final settlement could exceed the $200 million reserve the company took in the first quarter but did not say how high it might be. He also said that the company would like to resolve the matter by mid-year but said “it may take longer than we hope.”

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss

