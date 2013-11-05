FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Och-Ziff doubles third-quarter profit as incentive income jumps
November 5, 2013 / 1:06 PM / 4 years ago

Och-Ziff doubles third-quarter profit as incentive income jumps

Svea Herbst-Bayliss

2 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC said on Tuesday its quarterly profit more than doubled, handily beating Wall Street expectations as the investment manager attracted more assets and collected much higher incentive fees.

The company, one of a handful of publicly traded hedge fund firms, reported distributable earnings, which exclude costs related to its initial public offering six years ago, of $130.3 million, or 27 cents per adjusted Class A share. That topped analysts’ estimates of 20 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. A year ago, Och-Ziff reported earnings of $61.7 million, or 14 cents a share.

The New York-based company, which counts state pension funds in Florida and Massachusetts as well as foreign governments among its clients, said assets under management rose to a record $37.8 billion at the end of the quarter, marking a 21 percent gain from a year ago. On November 1, when fresh money arrived, assets climbed to $38.5 billion.

More than half of the increase in assets came from strong performances from its OZ Master Fund, OZ Europe Master Fund and OZ Asia Master Fund, all up more than 10 percent for the year through October.

The average hedge fund has returned about 5.5 percent during the same time.

Hedge funds, unlike mutual funds, also collect an incentive fee if the portfolios perform well. Och-Ziff said it earned $72.3 million in incentive income in the quarter, up from $8 million a year earlier.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 25 cents dividend, payable November 22 to holders of record November 15.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

