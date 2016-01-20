Ocwen to pay U.S. SEC $2 million for misstating financial results

A loan servicing agent is reflected in a small mirror on a computer terminal at Ocwen Financial Corporation in West Palm Beach September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

(Reuters) - Ocwen Financial Corp will pay $2 million to settle allegations that it misstated its financial results by using a “flawed, undisclosed methodology to value complex mortgage assets,” the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday.

An SEC investigation found that the mortgage servicer told investors that it had obtained an independent valuation of the mortgage assets using Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP, the accounting rules used in the United States.

The valuation, however, was not independent, but performed by an affiliate to which Ocwen had sold the right to service certain mortgages, the SEC said.

Also, Ocwen did not review the valuation method, which turned out to be flawed, the SEC said. Ocwen, as a result, misstated its net income for the last three quarters of 2013 and the first quarter of 2014, the SEC said.

The company said it is pleased to have resolved the SEC’s investigation and has already set aside funds to pay the penalty. Ocwen disclosed a settlement in principle with the SEC to investors in October.

Ocwen neither admitted nor denied the SEC’s allegations, the agency said.