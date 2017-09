A sign outside the headquarters of JP Morgan Chase & Co in New York, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM.N) consumer and commercial banking unit said it would buy $45 billion of mortgage servicing rights from Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN.N).

The unit will buy the mortgage servicing rights for 266,000 high-quality Fannie Mae FNMA.OB loans from Ocwen Loan Servicing.