Ocwen rejects allegations of poor mortgage servicing practices

(Reuters) - Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN.N) rejected allegations of poor mortgage servicing practices and said on Monday that it had sent a letter to trustees of 119 mortgage pools, arguing that it should not be removed as a servicer.

The company’s shares rose as much as 8 percent in early trading.

Investors including BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) and Metlife Inc (MET.N) sent a notice to Ocwen and the trustees in January, alleging improper loan modification practices, wrongfully recouped advances, and a failure to account for cash flows.

Ocwen said in the letter on Sunday that some investors were forcing changes to servicing practices to benefit their specific holdings through increased foreclosures, at the expense of long-term gains to the trusts as a whole through loan modifications.

The trustees include those of banks such as Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N).

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

The allegations followed a series of challenges the company has been facing.

Ocwen reached an agreement with the New York Department of Financial Services in December to pay $150 million in penalties related to improper foreclosures.

As part of the settlement, founder and former chief executive William Erbey stepped down as executive chairman.

Ocwen is also selling its servicing rights for billions of dollars worth of mortgage loans as it looks to slim down its operations amid regulatory scrutiny over its business practices.

The company’s shares were up 5.9 percent to $9.02 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.