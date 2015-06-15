Wild boar injures father and son in Berlin garden

BERLIN (Reuters) - A wild boar seriously injured an elderly man and his son after getting trapped their garden in Berlin, police and media said.

The animal bit the 78-year-old and turned on his 48-year-old son as they tried to chase it away in the north of the city on Sunday, police said.

“The wild boar apparently panicked and started biting when it couldn’t find its way out,” the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper reported.

Police called in a hunter who shot it dead.

An estimated 4,000 boars live alongside Berlin’s 3 million human inhabitants, say officials. Increasing numbers have been coming in searching for food, holding up traffic as they wander across boulevards but rarely hurting anyone.