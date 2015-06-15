FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wild boar injures father and son in Berlin garden
June 15, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

Wild boar injures father and son in Berlin garden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A wild boar seriously injured an elderly man and his son after getting trapped their garden in Berlin, police and media said.

The animal bit the 78-year-old and turned on his 48-year-old son as they tried to chase it away in the north of the city on Sunday, police said.

“The wild boar apparently panicked and started biting when it couldn’t find its way out,” the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper reported.

Police called in a hunter who shot it dead.

An estimated 4,000 boars live alongside Berlin’s 3 million human inhabitants, say officials. Increasing numbers have been coming in searching for food, holding up traffic as they wander across boulevards but rarely hurting anyone.

Reporting by Marina Adami; Editing by Erik Kirschbaum and Andrew Heavens

