a year ago
German motorist smashes 15 cars in parking lot mayhem
#World News
September 9, 2016 / 5:36 PM / a year ago

German motorist smashes 15 cars in parking lot mayhem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German pensioner crashed into 14 cars in a parking lot and caused an estimated 25,000 euros of damage to 15 vehicles including her own, police in the western town of Dueren said.

The 75-year-old, who was taken to hospital with minor injuries, suddenly accelerated in the parking lot and smashed into the rows of parked cars, police said.

"The parking lot was turned a giant scrapheap by the time the woman's car came to a stop," Dueren police said in a report. "Her car was so badly damaged that it had to be towed away, as was the case with a number of the other cars she ran into."

Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
