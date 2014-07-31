FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German teen floods club toilet in futile hunt for lost mobile phone
#Oddly Enough
July 31, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

German teen floods club toilet in futile hunt for lost mobile phone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German teen who lost his mobile phone in a pond tried to get it back by draining the water and pumping it into a nearby toilet but caused major damage when the water flooded the tank and sent the waste spewing, a local newspaper reported.

“I thought two pumps would drain enough of the water from the pond so I could find my cell phone,” the 16-year-old German from Klein Hesepe told the Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung newspaper. “I knew the phone was probably dead but wanted to get the data card back with the numbers, pictures and videos of my friends.”

The pond contained 1.8 million liters of water and the local toilet had a 1,000-litre tank. The teenager wrongly thought the toilet was connected to the sewage system. The water overwhelmed the tank and sent sewage flooding out across a fishing club.

“It almost worked,” the teenager told the newspaper.

Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Mark Heinrich

