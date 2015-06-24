FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German robbers chased away by shopkeeper wielding vacuum cleaner
June 24, 2015 / 12:00 PM / 2 years ago

German robbers chased away by shopkeeper wielding vacuum cleaner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German shop assistant in a late-night convenience store chased away two armed robbers demanding money with the hose of a vacuum cleaner she was using to clean her shop in Berlin’s Neukoelln district, police said on Wednesday.

One of the two would-be robbers was brandishing a pistol and demanded she turn over the money from her cash register in the attempted robbery just after midnight on Tuesday.

But police said the woman, 59, stormed toward the duo and aimed the hose attachment of her switched-on vacuum cleaner at them.

“They then fled without the loot,” Berlin police said in a statement.

Reporting by Marina Adami; Editing by Erik Kirschbaum and Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
