3 months ago
Brazil's Odebrecht taps VP Guidolin as new chief executive
May 12, 2017 / 2:58 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil's Odebrecht taps VP Guidolin as new chief executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The corporate logo of Odebrecht is seen inside of one of its offices in Mexico City, Mexico May 4, 2017. Picture taken on May 4, 2017.Carlos Jasso

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA [ODBES.UL] said on Friday it had tapped Luciano Guidolin as its new chief executive officer, replacing current CEO Newton de Souza.

Guidolin, currently vice-president of investments for the group, played a key role in negotiating plea deals in Brazil, Switzerland and the United States, according to an Odebrecht statement. Executives confessed to their roles in a corruption scandal that led to the arrest of former CEO Marcelo Odebrecht.

Reporting by Bruno Federowski

