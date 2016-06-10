FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Odebrecht misses deadline to transfer Colombia project, fines to begin
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
June 10, 2016 / 10:36 PM / a year ago

Odebrecht misses deadline to transfer Colombia project, fines to begin

Julia Symmes Cobb

3 Min Read

The headquarters of Odebrecht SA is pictured in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Construction firm Odebrecht [ODBES.UL] has not yet found a company to take over a large portion of its $849.7 million majority stake in a project to make Colombia’s Magdalena River more navigable and will now begin paying fines for failing to start construction, the government said on Friday.

Odebrecht, Latin America’s largest engineering conglomerate, said in May it would relinquish 50 to 75 percent of its participation in the Navelena consortium, tasked with deepening the river to allow the passage of large shipping barges.

The project contract allows Brazil-based Odebrecht to pass the majority of its 87 percent stake in Navelena to another firm in extraordinary circumstances. Odebrecht had until Saturday, when construction was set to begin, to find a substitute.

Without an alternative company in place, Odebrecht will be required to pay fines of 20.86 million pesos per day, the equivalent of 30 minimum monthly salaries, Cormagdalena, the government agency overseeing the project said in a statement.

Odebrecht told Reuters it had no immediate comment on the matter.

Twelve multinational firms, their names kept confidential, had expressed interested in the stake, Cormagdalena said in a statement.

Should a substitute not be found within 30 days, Cormagdalena could begin the process of terminating the contract, the agency said.

The Navelena consortium, which also includes Colombian firm Valorcon, is set to fund most of the project and profit from toll charges for seven years after its upgrade of the waterway.

The head of Cormagdalena told Reuters last month he was confident Odebrecht would find a substitute and construction would go forward as scheduled.

The construction firm pulled out in a bid to preserve the credibility of the project as Odebrecht faces corruption allegations in Brazil, Cormagdalena said in a statement at the time.

Some Odebrecht executives are seeking plea deals with Brazilian prosecutors investigating a massive graft scheme in a probe that has targeted major political parties and contractors for the country’s state-controlled oil firm.

The Magdalena project, valued at 2.5 trillion Colombian pesos, is set to increase cargo transport on the river to some 10 million tonnes by 2029, in a bid to reduce freight costs and aid exports by commodities producers and agricultural companies.

($1 = 2,942.13 Colombian pesos)

Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.