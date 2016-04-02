FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Odebrecht hopes to renegotiate $9.83 billion in debt: paper
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 2, 2016 / 5:07 PM / in 2 years

Brazil's Odebrecht hopes to renegotiate $9.83 billion in debt: paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A sign of the Odebrecht SA construction conglomerate is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Odebrecht SA, Latin America’s largest engineering company, hopes to renegotiate as much as 35 billion reais ($9.83 billion) in debt with Brazilian banks in order to get through a financial crisis sparked by its involvement in the country’s biggest-ever graft probe, according to the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper.

The company, whose chief executive and grandson of its founder received a 19-year sentence from the court handling the probe last month, seeks an “ambitious” agreement with the banks to restructure its debts and free up liquidity, the paper said Saturday, without citing sources for its information.

Odebrecht is the biggest of several builders whose executives have been convicted for paying kickbacks to politicians and executives of Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), Brazil’s state-run oil company, in exchange for contracts.

The company has said it plans to cooperate with prosecutors in exchange for leniency in still-pending graft charges and financial penalties that could exacerbate its financial problems. Odebrecht has also sought recently to sell as much as 12 billion reais worth of assets to raise capital.

Press representatives for Odebrecht in São Paulo did not return emails or calls seeking request for comment.

Reporting by Paulo Prada; Editing by James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.