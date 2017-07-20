FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 minutes ago
Exclusive: Brookfield in talks to buy Odebrecht's Brazil toll roads - sources
#Trump
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Sessions ducks Trump's barbs
Politics
Sessions ducks Trump's barbs
Experts fear fallout if ministers walk away without Brexit deal
Brexit
Experts fear fallout if ministers walk away without Brexit deal
One in eight people who voted for Trump having second thoughts: Reuters/Ipsos poll
The Trump Administration
One in eight people who voted for Trump having second thoughts: Reuters/Ipsos poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 20, 2017 / 7:57 PM / 17 minutes ago

Exclusive: Brookfield in talks to buy Odebrecht's Brazil toll roads - sources

Tatiana Bautzer

2 Min Read

The corporate logo of Odebrecht is seen inside of one of its offices in Mexico City, Mexico May 4, 2017. Picture taken on May 4, 2017.Carlos Jasso

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO) is in talks with Odebrecht SA to buy seven Brazilian highways operated by the conglomerate's transportation unit, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Brookfield and Odebrecht signed an exclusivity agreement to negotiate the acquisition, the sources said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Brookfield and Odebrecht declined to comment.

Odebrecht has rights to operate 1,712 kilometers (1,064 miles) of seven different highways in five Brazilian states. One of the largest is the Rota das Bandeiras, in Sao Paulo, Brazil's richest state. The source gave no details of the deal's value.

Odebrecht agreed with creditors two months ago to accelerate asset sales as a corruption scandal raised financing costs.

The conglomerate, as part of a $3.5 billion settlement with Brazilian, U.S. and Swiss authorities, has admitted to bribing officials in 12 countries.

Editing by Matthew Lewis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.