LIMA Sempra Energy (SRE.N) announced on Wednesday that it has ended talks aimed at buying a stake in Odebrecht's natural gas pipeline project in Peru with no deal, as Techint Group said it was still interested in acquiring minority control.

U.S.-based Sempra said the Peruvian government had refused to guarantee that it would not lose the pipeline contract if Brazil's Odebrecht - at the center of that country's biggest graft scandal - or its affiliates were found to have broken the law.

"A fundamental condition that was required for us to consider entering into final and binding agreement was not satisfied," Sempra said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the government on Wednesday announced that China National Petroleum Corp CNPET.UL discovered 3.9 trillion cubic feet in new proven natural gas reserves in southeastern Peru, which could ease worries over whether the pipeline operator would find enough demand.

Sempra's announcement was the latest setback for Odebrecht, a family-owned engineering conglomerate, as it faces some $2.1 billion in fines in Brazil and seeks to sell off its assets to pay down its swelling debt.

Odebrecht had spent months negotiating a deal for selling its 55 percent stake in the project to a Sempra-led consortium that included the Italian Techint Group as junior partner.

It was unclear how much Odebrecht has invested in the $5 billion project, which was about a third finished in July.

Banks that would provide a $4.1 billion loan for financing remaining construction have said Odebrecht must exit the project as a condition of disbursement.

Techint said it remains in negotiations for buying a 5 percent stake in the pipeline project from Odebrecht. "For Techint nothing has changed," the company said in an email.

The government of President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has said it refused to strip an anti-corruption clause from the contract to facilitate the deal with Sempra because it does not want to shield any wrongdoing. A new auction for the pipeline project could be held next year, the government has said.

Prosecutors in Peru have been investigating potential wrongdoing in the pipeline contract, which Odebrecht won in a 2014 after its sole competitor - a Sempra-led group - was disqualified the day of the auction for making last-minute changes to the stake each company held in the consortium.

Spanish energy company firm Enagas SA (ENAG.MC) controls a 25 percent stake in the pipeline project. Peruvian construction group Grana y Montero (GRAM.N) (GRA.LM) owns 20 percent.

