4 months ago
Rio airport operator to restructure debt with Brazil government
April 19, 2017 / 7:39 PM / 4 months ago

Rio airport operator to restructure debt with Brazil government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The consortium running Rio de Janeiro's international airport obtained permission from Brazil's government on Wednesday to restructure 4.5 billion reais ($1.43 billion) worth of licensing payments over the next three years, which may pave the way for the entry of a new partner.

In a statement, RIOGaleão said it paid the remaining 919.4 million reais of last year's licensing fee installment that was overdue, and pledged to honor future installments through 2020. The accord will facilitate RIOGaleão's efforts to attract new partners, the statement said.

RIOGaleão is formed by a unit of Brazilian engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA and Singapore's Changi Airport Group Pte Ltd.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Paula Arend Laier; Editing by Sandra Maler

