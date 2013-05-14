OECD sees U.S., Japan leading recovery in major economies

PARIS (Reuters) - The economic outlook in major industrialized nations is improving, led by firming growth in the United States and Japan, the OECD said on Tuesday.

The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said its latest monthly leading indicator for the OECD as a whole rose to 100.5 in March from 100.4 in February.

The reading flagged “growth gaining momentum” across the 33 countries covered by the OECD’s composite leading indicator, the think-tank said.

It also brought the measure, designed to indicate turning points in economic activity, further above the long-term average of 100.

The United States led the way with the index for the world’s biggest economy unchanged at 101.1 in March while Japan saw its reading rise to 101.0 from 100.7 in February, indicating a growth rate above the long-term trend.

A string of strong U.S. data, including better-than-expected retail sales on Monday, is leading forecasters to lift their estimates for U.S. growth while Japan is benefiting from a weaker yen following a new round of central bank easing.

The long-struggling euro zone was not left out of the improving picture with its reading for March rising to 100.0 from 99.9 in February.

Germany led the euro zone with a reading edging up to 99.8 from 99.7, which the OECD said indicated that growth in the biggest European economy was returning to its long-term trend.