FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese, Brazilian economies seen stabilizing: OECD
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 8, 2016 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

Chinese, Brazilian economies seen stabilizing: OECD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hundreds of cars stand in the port of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

PARIS (Reuters) - The Chinese and Brazilian economies are stabilizing while advanced economies are seeing steady momentum, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Monday.

The Paris-based organization said its December monthly composite leading indicators (CLIs), which are supposed to capture economic turning points, confirmed the “tentative signs of stabilization” in China and Brazil seen in November.

While momentum was stable in the broader OECD, the indicators for the United States and Britain were suggesting easing growth with similar signals emerging in Canada and Japan.

“In the euro area as a whole, and in Germany and Italy, CLIs signal stable growth momentum while in France the outlook is for firming growth.”

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.