OECD indicator flags easing growth in advanced economies
#Business News
March 8, 2016 / 11:07 AM / a year ago

OECD indicator flags easing growth in advanced economies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Containers are pictured at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, China, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

PARIS (Reuters) - Major advanced economies are seeing growth rates cool while the outlook is stabilizing in China, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Tuesday.

The outlook for Russia and Brazil is worsening, it said.

The Paris-based organization said its January monthly composite leading indicators, which are supposed to capture economic turning points, flagged “signs of easing growth” in the 34 advanced economies belonging to the club.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose/Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
