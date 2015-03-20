Europe heading for faster recovery: OECD head

Angel Gurria, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) addresses a news conference after a meeting of leaders of economic and financial institutions at the Chancellery in Berlin March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

BEIJING (Reuters) - Europe is heading towards a faster economic recovery due to low oil prices, low interest rates and a “more competitive” euro currency, the head of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said in Beijing on Friday.

China will be able to achieve economic growth of 7 percent this year, while domestic demand will be strong enough to prevent deflation, the OECD’s secretary-general, Angel Gurria, told Reuters in an interview.