Europe heading for faster recovery: OECD head

BEIJING (Reuters) - Europe is heading towards a faster economic recovery due to low oil prices, low interest rates and a “more competitive” euro currency, the head of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said in Beijing on Friday.
China will be able to achieve economic growth of 7 percent this year, while domestic demand will be strong enough to prevent deflation, the OECD’s secretary-general, Angel Gurria, told Reuters in an interview.
Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill